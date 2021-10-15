APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 56,436 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 56,436 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Seagate Technology worth $42,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

