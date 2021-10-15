AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Andrew Karam Sells 10,800 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of APP stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.79. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
