AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Andrew Karam Sells 10,800 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 10,800 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $963,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APP stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.79. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

