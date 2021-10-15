Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Up 5.9%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.39. Approximately 10,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 319,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.18 million. Analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Apria news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $92,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $48,723.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,434 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

