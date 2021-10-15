Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. However, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Buyouts have been helping in expanding market presence. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Due to these positives, Aptiv's shares outperformed in a year's time.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.65.

NYSE:APTV opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $1,546,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,073,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

