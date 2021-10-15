AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives $8.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 455,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,281. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $277.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

