ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AETUF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.