ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €44.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.56 ($45.36).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.