Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.42.

ADM stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

