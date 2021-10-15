Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $21.97

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $22.97. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 41 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after acquiring an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

