ArdCoin Tops One Day Volume of $66,068.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $9.42 million and $66,068.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00204905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00092499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.