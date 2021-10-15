Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce $850,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $9.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on ARDX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ardelyx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.