Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.04. 1,917,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,061. Ares Capital has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

