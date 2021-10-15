Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter worth $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $159,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $496,000.

Shares of ARTAU stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Artisan Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

