Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,280.13

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,280.13 ($68.99) and traded as high as GBX 5,824 ($76.09). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,818 ($76.01), with a volume of 496,257 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,692.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,280.13. The firm has a market cap of £26.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

