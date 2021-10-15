ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 5,500 at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,173.08 ($67.59).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,472.73 ($32.31) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,420.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,375.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

