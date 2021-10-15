ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 3.56. ASOS has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

