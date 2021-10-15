Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 17,907.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,177,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 159,119 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $167.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.09. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

