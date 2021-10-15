Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $167.96 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.