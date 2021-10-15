ATB Capital Increases PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$8.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX opened at C$5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The firm has a market cap of C$260.92 million and a P/E ratio of 27.54. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.06.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 0.5319962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,517. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,250,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,864.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

