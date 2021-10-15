ATB Capital Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

CEU stock opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784 in the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

