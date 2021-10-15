ATB Capital Raises CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.04.
CEU stock opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784 in the last ninety days.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
