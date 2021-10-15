Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of AAWW opened at $79.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

