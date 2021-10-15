Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$13,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,217,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,845,511.94.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$6,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 14,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$9,940.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$22,940.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$13,875.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

Shares of CVE AU opened at C$0.69 on Friday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$68.23 million and a PE ratio of -11.31. The company has a current ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

