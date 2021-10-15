Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

