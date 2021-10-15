AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $7,065,758.80 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $7,065,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 36,686 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $4,327,847.42.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02.

On Monday, October 4th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $2,826,000.72.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $116.71. 672,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

