Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

AVASF stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

