Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 261,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $207.73 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $129.66 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

