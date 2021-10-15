Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $17,001.20 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $17,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $24.82 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $2,093,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.