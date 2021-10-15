Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 4.6%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $145.00 and last traded at $146.33. 52,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,570,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

