Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Short Interest Update

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWLCF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Awilco Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile

Awilco Drilling Plc provides drilling services. It involves in the operation of two semi submersible drilling rigs namely WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was founded on December 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

