Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Short Interest Update

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AWLCF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Awilco Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.
Awilco Drilling Company Profile
