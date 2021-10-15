Axa S.A. Acquires 53,762 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 1.53% of Limoneira worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,200.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMNR opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $285.44 million, a PE ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.