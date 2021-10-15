Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,192 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Savara were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth about $50,207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth about $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth about $3,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,106 shares of company stock worth $194,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.