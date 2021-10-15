Axa S.A. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.13% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

NYSE:KTB opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

