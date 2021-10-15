Axa S.A. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MD opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

