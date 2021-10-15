Axa S.A. Increases Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,433 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after acquiring an additional 543,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $882.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.