Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 547.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Square by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after buying an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,381 shares of company stock valued at $75,140,618 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.31.

Square stock opened at $247.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 217.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.10 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

