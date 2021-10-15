Axa S.A. Sells 63,300 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NYSE BJ opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

