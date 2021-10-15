Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.