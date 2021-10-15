Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

