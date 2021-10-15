B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report released on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 4.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $75,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.