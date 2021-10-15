B. Riley Trims Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Target Price to $34.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 20.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

