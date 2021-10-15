B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $8.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

BTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 526,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,918. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

