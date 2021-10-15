Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded at TheStreet

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

BW opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

