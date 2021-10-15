BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BAESY stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.3419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 73.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

