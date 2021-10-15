Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $355,880.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maria C. Borras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $26.83 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -894.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,290,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 734.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,392,000 after buying an additional 3,003,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

