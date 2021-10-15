Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Bally’s stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bally’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

