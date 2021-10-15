bAlpha Price Down 24% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $791,472.50 and $479,911.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $43.97 or 0.00073132 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00208972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00094249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.