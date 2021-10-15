Banano (BAN) Market Cap Tops $13.59 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $233,960.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070512 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,923,878 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

