Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Trading Down 8.6%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMDPF)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

