Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.26. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

