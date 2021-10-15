Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. 31,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,123,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $5,716,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

